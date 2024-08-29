Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

