Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 71.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

