Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance
Shares of CLOER stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Leaf Capital
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.