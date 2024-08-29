Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

Shares of CLOER stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

