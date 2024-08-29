CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,348. CNB Financial has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $26.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $518.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

CNB Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

