CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.
CO2 Solutions Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CO2 Solutions
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.