Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.55

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.55 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 109069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after buying an additional 317,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after buying an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,152,000 after buying an additional 365,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

