Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 372.9% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

