Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.