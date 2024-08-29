Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.61.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

