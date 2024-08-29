Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.35. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 12,511 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GCL. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0664043 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

