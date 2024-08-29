Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

