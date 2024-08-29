Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Comfort Systems USA worth $97,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $339.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

