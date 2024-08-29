Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $164.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

