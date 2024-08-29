Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as high as C$12.65. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 242,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.45.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.72.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3054956 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 116,700 shares of company stock worth $1,531,885 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

