Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 782.4 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia Financial Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.