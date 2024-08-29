Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 782.4 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

