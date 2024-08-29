Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in IQ 500 International ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

IQ 500 International ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQIN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

IQ 500 International ETF Company Profile

The IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ 500 International index. The fund tracks an index of developed market ex-US stocks. The index uses fundamental factors for selection and weighting. IQIN was launched on Dec 13, 2018 and is managed by IndexIQ.

