Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSME opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.