Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.
Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSME opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Profile
The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.
