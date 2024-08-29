Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

