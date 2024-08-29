Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 23676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.16.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,397,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

