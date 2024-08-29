Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.036 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.640-3.670 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.16.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,154. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

