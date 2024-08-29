Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.16.

COO opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

