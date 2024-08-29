Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Copa has raised its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE:CPA opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

