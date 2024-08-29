Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 1.8%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.
About Corbion
Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.
