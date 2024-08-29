Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

