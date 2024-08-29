Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading Up 99.8%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 99.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 6,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.07.

Core One Labs Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.22.

About Core One Labs

(Get Free Report)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.