Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $909.80 and last traded at $909.08. Approximately 530,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,957,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $892.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.49 and its 200 day moving average is $791.51. The company has a market cap of $393.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

