Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

