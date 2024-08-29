Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Covestro Stock Up 2.3 %

Covestro stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. Covestro has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

