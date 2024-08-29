CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.47

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.47 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 141.54 ($1.87). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 109 shares traded.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPPGroup news, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($112,464.59). In other news, insider Jeremy Miller bought 15,150 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.50 ($32,965.19). Also, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($112,464.59). Corporate insiders own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

