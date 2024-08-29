CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.28.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
