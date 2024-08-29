CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.28.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

