CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.32. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 22,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.28.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

