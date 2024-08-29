Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Head to Head Review

Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Craneware and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craneware N/A N/A N/A American Well -120.44% -50.36% -39.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Craneware and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craneware 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

American Well has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.44%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Craneware.

This table compares Craneware and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craneware N/A N/A N/A $0.32 88.33 American Well $254.91 million 0.46 -$675.16 million ($24.60) -0.32

Craneware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Craneware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Craneware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Craneware beats American Well on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors. It also offers Trisus Decision Support; Trisus Labor Productivity; Trisus Medication Analytic solutions; and Trisus supplies assistant solutions. In addition, the company provides Sentinel, a drug tracking solution; Sentrex, a SaaS-based solution that helps covered entities expand medication access; Referral Verification System; and Central Pharmacy Distribution, a centralized purchasing application. Further, it offers appeal, professional, and pharmacy professional services. Craneware plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

