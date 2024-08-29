Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Down 8.7%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 10,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Creatd Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

