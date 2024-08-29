Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.90

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.90 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 207.20 ($2.73). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 207.80 ($2.74), with a volume of 449,130 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($3.03).

The stock has a market cap of £536.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,078.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is -13,000.00%.

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.30), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($34,112.49). 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

