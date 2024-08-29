Critical Analysis: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.03 billion 1.57 $85.98 million $2.72 14.85 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 11.52% 17.36% 3.65% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

