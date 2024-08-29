Critical Comparison: Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 23.15% 4.47% 1.46% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Centrica 1 1 1 2 2.80

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Centrica has a consensus target price of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,470.28%. Given Centrica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrica is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Centrica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $307.24 million 6.29 $70.92 million $0.51 32.78 Centrica $28.63 billion 0.31 $4.89 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Centrica on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; development and operation of large-scale power assets; building of solar farm and connecting to grid; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; offers central heating, boiler and controls, plumbing and drains, and electrical appliance insurance covers; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides metering assets and services, vehicle leasing, and energy management products and services; constructs battery storage and gas peakers; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

