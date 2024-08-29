Critical Review: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 15 0 3.00 Zeta Global 0 1 12 1 3.00

NICE currently has a consensus price target of $269.64, indicating a potential upside of 54.30%. Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given NICE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 14.92% 14.05% 9.30% Zeta Global -17.76% -79.03% -26.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NICE and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NICE and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $2.55 billion 4.31 $338.30 million $5.54 31.54 Zeta Global $728.72 million 7.60 -$187.48 million ($1.06) -23.75

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NICE has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NICE beats Zeta Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta's data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

