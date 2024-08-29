Critical Survey: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Beyond Meat -102.06% N/A -27.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 3.33 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -39.00 Beyond Meat $317.78 million 1.24 -$338.14 million ($5.16) -1.18

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Meat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sow Good and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyond Meat 6 3 0 0 1.33

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.50%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 16.60%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Sow Good beats Beyond Meat on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

