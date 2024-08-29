Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. Croda International has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.92.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Croda International

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.