Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.22. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 232,614 shares.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 56.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 273,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,094.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

