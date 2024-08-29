CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 187,077 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

