CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.3% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.04 and last traded at $266.66. 923,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,357,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

