Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 549,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 734,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

