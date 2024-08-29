CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Head to Head Analysis

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) and CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Columbus McKinnon and CubicFarm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00 CubicFarm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than CubicFarm Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 4.52% 9.50% 4.56% CubicFarm Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and CubicFarm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and CubicFarm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $1.02 billion 0.94 $46.62 million $1.62 20.48 CubicFarm Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than CubicFarm Systems.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats CubicFarm Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd. and changed its name to CubicFarms Systems Corp. in June 2016. CubicFarms Systems Corp was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

