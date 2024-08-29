Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,387 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 684,486 shares in the company, valued at $18,980,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.5 %
LEGH opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
