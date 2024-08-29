CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. CV shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
CV Trading Up 16.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About CV
CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
