CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

