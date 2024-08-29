CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.79 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,503,052 shares trading hands.

CyanConnode Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.79. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 million, a PE ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 1.64.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

