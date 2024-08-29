Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $516.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,643,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,884 shares in the company, valued at $274,643,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,155 shares of company stock valued at $183,221,085 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

