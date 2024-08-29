Daiwa America Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to “Strong-Buy”

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Shares of TGT opened at $156.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

